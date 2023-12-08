West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wetzel County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Wetzel County, West Virginia today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wetzel County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley High School at Paden City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Paden City, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.