Kansas vs. Missouri: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Two hot squads hit the court when the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-13.5)
|144.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-13.5)
|144.5
|-1200
|+720
Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Kansas has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Jayhawks' eight games have gone over the point total.
- Missouri has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.
- In the Tigers' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Kansas is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (12th-best).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Missouri ranks 78th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 103rd, a difference of 25 spots.
- Missouri's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
