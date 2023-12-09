The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights

  • The Thundering Herd have shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
  • This season, Marshall has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 183rd.
  • The Thundering Herd score an average of 73.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
  • Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 79.4.
  • At home, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.6.
  • Marshall knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Kentucky L 118-82 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) L 79-74 Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 Duquesne L 85-72 Cam Henderson Center
12/9/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
12/13/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cam Henderson Center

