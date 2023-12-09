Marshall vs. Ohio December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (3-2) will face the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Marshall Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 13.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Brown: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elmore James: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
Marshall vs. Ohio Stat Comparison
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|65th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|74
|203rd
|257th
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|81.2
|337th
|205th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|34.2
|149th
|180th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|105th
|88th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|253rd
|201st
|13
|Assists
|15.2
|86th
|57th
|10
|Turnovers
|13.2
|256th
