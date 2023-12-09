The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) aim to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

In games Ohio State shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Buckeyes are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 312th.

The 80.9 points per game the Buckeyes record are 10.5 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (70.4).

When Ohio State puts up more than 70.4 points, it is 8-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Ohio State scored 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in away games (68.1).

The Buckeyes gave up 63.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.3).

When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State performed better in home games last season, draining 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 36.5% mark away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule