The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Penn State Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-5.5) 147.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio State (-5.5) 146.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Ohio State has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • In the Buckeyes' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Penn State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • A total of five Nittany Lions games this season have gone over the point total.

Ohio State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 34th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.