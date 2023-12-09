The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-5.5) 147.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-5.5) 146.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Ohio State has won just two games against the spread this season.

In the Buckeyes' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Penn State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of five Nittany Lions games this season have gone over the point total.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 34th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

