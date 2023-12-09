The San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. UC Irvine matchup.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline UC Irvine Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-9.5) 138.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-9.5) 136.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends

San Diego State has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Aztecs' seven games this season have hit the over.

UC Irvine has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Anteaters games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate San Diego State much higher (34th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (45th).

With odds of +8000, San Diego State has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

