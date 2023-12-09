How to Watch West Virginia vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drexel Dragons (5-4) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Dragons allow to opponents.
- In games West Virginia shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Mountaineers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dragons sit at 59th.
- The Mountaineers score only 2.2 more points per game (64.0) than the Dragons allow (61.8).
- West Virginia is 3-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers surrendered 69.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, West Virginia performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 62-58
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|L 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 80-63
|WVU Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Drexel
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|-
|WVU Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.