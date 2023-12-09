West Virginia vs. Drexel December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) will play the Drexel Dragons (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games
- November 26 at home vs Bellarmine
- December 1 at home vs St. John's (NY)
- December 6 at home vs Pittsburgh
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jesse Edwards: 15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Quinn Slazinski: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seth Wilson: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drexel Players to Watch
- Edwards: 15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Slazinski: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Wilson: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Harris: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|345th
|62.8
|Points Scored
|65.2
|327th
|44th
|63.0
|Points Allowed
|60.8
|23rd
|142nd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|36.2
|90th
|65th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|154th
|225th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|4.4
|346th
|217th
|12.8
|Assists
|12.2
|244th
|128th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.0
|112th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.