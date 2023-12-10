Amari Cooper has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 261.7 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Cooper's 50 grabs have turned into a team-high 799 total yards (and an average of 66.6 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 91 times.

Cooper vs. the Jaguars

Cooper vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed seven opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Cooper will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars concede 261.7 passing yards per contest.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 26th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Browns Player Previews

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Cooper Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Cooper has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (six of 12).

Cooper has been targeted on 91 of his team's 435 passing attempts this season (20.9% target share).

He has 799 receiving yards on 91 targets to rank 31st in NFL play with 8.8 yards per target.

Cooper has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (9.1% of his team's 22 offensive TDs).

Cooper has been targeted eight times in the red zone (18.2% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

