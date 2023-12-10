In Week 14 action at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will face the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and Darious Williams. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Cleveland receivers versus the Jaguars' secondary.

Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 91.9 7.7 32 94 7.05

Amari Cooper vs. Darious Williams Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper's 799 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 91 times and has totaled 50 catches and two touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Cleveland has 2,233 (186.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.

The Browns are averaging 21.5 points per game, 18th in the league.

Cleveland has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.3 times per game (eighth in NFL).

The Browns have made 44 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 20th in the NFL. They throw the ball 52.4% of the time in the red zone.

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, two TFL, and 16 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, ceding the third-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,140 (261.7 per game). It also ranks 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

This year, the Jaguars' defense is 19th in the NFL with 21.6 points allowed per game and 23rd with 354.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Seven players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown pass to 19 players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Darious Williams Rec. Targets 91 75 Def. Targets Receptions 50 16 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16 44 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 799 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.6 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 159 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

