Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, where they'll face Andre Cisco and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. For more stats and analysis on the Browns pass catchers' matchup against the Jaguars' secondary, see below.

Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 91.9 7.7 32 94 6.82

Amari Cooper vs. Andre Cisco Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper's 799 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 91 times and has collected 50 receptions and two touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Cleveland has the eighth-fewest in the league, with 2,233 (186.1 per game).

The Browns are scoring 21.5 points per game, 18th in the league.

Cleveland is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 36.3 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Browns have thrown the ball 44 times this year, placing them 20th in the NFL.

Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense

Andre Cisco has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 53 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 261.7 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 24th in the NFL with 6.9 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this season, the Jaguars have given up 259 points, ranking 20th in the league with 21.6 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 24th in the NFL with 4,257 total yards allowed (354.8 per contest).

Seven players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown pass to 19 players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Andre Cisco Rec. Targets 91 38 Def. Targets Receptions 50 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 799 53 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.6 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 157 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

