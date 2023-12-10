When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Andrew Peeke find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peeke stats and insights

Peeke is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Peeke has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT 10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.