How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A matchup featuring one of the best squads in the Eastern Conference versus one of the worst is on the table for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the third-place Florida Panthers (16-8-2) visit the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5).
BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network will show this Panthers versus Blue Jackets matchup.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|Blue Jackets
|5-4 (F/OT) FLA
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 85 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|27
|1
|19
|20
|9
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|29
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.7%
|Kirill Marchenko
|27
|9
|7
|16
|8
|18
|40.7%
|Adam Fantilli
|29
|8
|8
|16
|8
|13
|40.3%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|29
|4
|11
|15
|12
|9
|0%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 66 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Panthers' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|26
|17
|16
|33
|8
|15
|46.7%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|23
|9
|16
|25
|14
|23
|53.4%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|26
|12
|10
|22
|16
|13
|40.7%
|Evan Rodrigues
|26
|6
|15
|21
|9
|6
|31.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|26
|4
|15
|19
|20
|9
|50%
