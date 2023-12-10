Sunday's NHL lineup features an outing between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (16-8-2, -250 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5, +200 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 16 of 28 games this season.

The Panthers have been victorious in 12 of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Florida has had four games with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter, and won each time.

Columbus is 2-3 when it is underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 3 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3 2 6 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 7-3 5-5-0 6.5 3.4 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.4 3 6 27.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

