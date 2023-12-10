Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Zachary Werenski and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Werenski is one of the top offensive options for Columbus with 20 points (0.7 per game), with one goal and 19 assists in 27 games (playing 24:04 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Adam Fantilli has 16 points so far, including eight goals and eight assists.

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 8 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 7 2 1 3 3 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 0 0 5 vs. Senators Dec. 1 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 20:28 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 8 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

