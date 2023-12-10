Check out best bets for when the Cleveland Browns (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) meet at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

When is Browns vs. Jaguars?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.2 points of each other).

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 58.7%.

The Browns have compiled a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Jaguars have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Jacksonville has a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (-2.5)



Cleveland (-2.5) The Browns are 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Jaguars are 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville has a record of 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (33.5)



Over (33.5) The two teams average a combined 11.8 more points per game, 45.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 33.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 42 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Browns' 12 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Jaguars' 12 games with a set total.

Joe Flacco Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 1 254.0 2

Travis Etienne Rushing Yards (Our pick: 60.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 64.3 8 28.8 1

