The Cleveland Browns (7-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Browns favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 37 in the outing.

Browns vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Browns have been winning three times, have trailed six times, and have been tied three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in the first quarter.

The Jaguars have led eight times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Browns have won the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied three times in 12 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.1 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Browns have won the fourth quarter four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jaguars' 12 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter four times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Browns vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have been leading after the first half in six games this season and have trailed after the first half in six games.

So far in 2023, the Jaguars have led after the first half in eight games, have been behind after the first half in three games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games and have lost the second half in seven games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 10.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing nine points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (5-1 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (3-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

