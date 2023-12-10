The Cleveland Browns (7-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Browns and Jaguars recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Browns vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 3 33.5 -150 +125

Browns vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 38.7, 5.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.

The Browns have been moneyline favorites five times this season. They've gone 4-1.

Cleveland has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have combined with their opponent to score more than 33.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

The average total for Jacksonville games this season has been 44.1, 10.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have put together a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

This season, Jacksonville has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Browns vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 21.5 18 20.4 9 38.7 7 12 Jaguars 23.8 9 21.6 19 44.1 9 12

Browns vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

Over its last three games, Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

The Browns have outscored their opponents by only 13 points this season (1.1 points per game), and the Jaguars have put up 26 more points than their opponents (2.2 per game).

Jaguars

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

The Jaguars have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Browns have just 13 more points than their opponents this season (1.1 per game), and the Jaguars have scored 26 more points than their opponents (2.2 per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.7 38.6 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.8 21.3 ATS Record 7-5-0 5-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-1 0-5-1 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 43.7 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.7 24.2 ATS Record 8-4-0 3-4-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

