David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Njoku's stats can be found below.

Rep David Njoku and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Njoku's season stats include 509 yards on 53 receptions (9.6 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times.

Keep an eye on Njoku's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: Marquise Goodwin (LP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/concussion): 50 Rec; 799 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 84 53 509 387 2 9.6

Njoku Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 17 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.