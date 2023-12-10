With the Cleveland Browns playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Elijah Moore a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 47 receptions (on 85 targets) for 501 yards and one TD, averaging 41.8 yards per game.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5 2 30 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 2 14 0 Week 10 @Ravens 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Steelers 7 6 60 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 3 44 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 4 83 0

