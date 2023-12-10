In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Ivan Provorov to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Provorov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (two shots).

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 66 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:34 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

