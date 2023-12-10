Will Joe Flacco Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 14?
With the Cleveland Browns taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Joe Flacco a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Flacco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Joe Flacco score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a TD)
- Flacco collected 6 rushing yards on three carries (1.2 ypg) last year (with zero rushing TDs).
- In five games last season, he did not rush for a single touchdown.
Joe Flacco Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|37
|59
|309
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Browns
|26
|44
|307
|4
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|28
|52
|285
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|18
|33
|149
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep Joe Flacco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.