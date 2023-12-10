On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Johnny Gaudreau going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:37 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:57 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:23 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:51 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

