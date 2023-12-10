Johnny Gaudreau will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers play on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Gaudreau's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 19:09 on the ice per game.

Gaudreau has a goal in four games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gaudreau has a point in 11 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 29 games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 52.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 4 15 Points 3 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

