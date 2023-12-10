Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 10?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Justin Danforth a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- Danforth has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Danforth has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 66 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|22:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 7-3
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
