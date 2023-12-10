Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 10?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Kent Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 66 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|14:58
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.