On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Nick Blankenburg going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Blankenburg 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Blankenburg scored in four of 36 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.
  • Blankenburg averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

