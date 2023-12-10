Sunday's contest between the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) and No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Buckeyes are coming off of an 85-45 victory over Ohio in their last game on Tuesday.

Last time out, the Buckeyes won on Tuesday 85-45 over Ohio. The Lady Lions enter this game after an 83-65 loss to West Virginia on Monday. In the Buckeyes' win, Emma Shumate led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding three rebounds and two assists). The Lady Lions got a team-leading 18 points from Taylor Valladay in the loss.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes picked up their signature win of the season on November 22, a 75-57 victory.

Ohio State has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 84) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 103) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 114) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 227) on November 26

Penn State Schedule Analysis

On November 13 against the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings, the Lady Lions notched their best win of the season, a 91-85 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Penn State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Penn State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 58) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 137) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 162) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 302) on November 7

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 26.0 points per game (scoring 83.8 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while giving up 57.8 per contest to rank 82nd in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions have a +175 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.4 per contest to rank 188th in college basketball.

