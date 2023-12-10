Sunday's game between the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) and No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Buckeyes enter this contest following an 85-45 win over Ohio on Tuesday. The Lady Lions' most recent outing on Monday ended in an 83-65 loss to West Virginia. In the Buckeyes' win, Emma Shumate led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding three rebounds and two assists). Taylor Valladay scored a team-leading 18 points for the Lady Lions in the loss.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

On November 22, the Buckeyes claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-57 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings.

Ohio State has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Buckeyes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 82) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 103) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 114) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 232) on November 26

Penn State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Lions defeated the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 60-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 91-85 win on November 13 -- their best win of the season.

The Lady Lions have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Penn State has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Buckeyes have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Penn State has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 60) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 136) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 164) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 302) on November 7

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +208 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.8 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (82nd in college basketball).

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions have a +175 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.4 per contest to rank 189th in college basketball.

