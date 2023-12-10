Sunday's contest that pits the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) versus the No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at Value City Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-67 in favor of Ohio State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Buckeyes are coming off of an 85-45 win over Ohio in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

On November 22 versus the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes registered their signature win of the season, a 75-57 victory at a neutral site.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 82) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 103) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 114) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 227) on November 26

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 83.8 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per contest (82nd in college basketball). They have a +208 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26.0 points per game.

