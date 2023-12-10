The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 57.8 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

Penn State has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.

Ohio State is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 83.9 points.

The Buckeyes score 19.4 more points per game (83.8) than the Lady Lions give up (64.4).

Ohio State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 64.4 points.

Penn State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 83.8 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions give up.

The Lady Lions shoot 49.9% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena 12/3/2023 @ Tennessee W 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena 12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena 12/15/2023 Grand Valley State - Value City Arena 12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena

Penn State Schedule