How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will look to extend a seven-game winning run when hosting the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions score 26.1 more points per game (83.9) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (57.8).
- Penn State is 7-2 when it scores more than 57.8 points.
- Ohio State is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 83.9 points.
- The 83.8 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 19.4 more points than the Lady Lions give up (64.4).
- Ohio State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- When Penn State allows fewer than 83.8 points, it is 6-2.
- This season the Buckeyes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions concede.
- The Lady Lions make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 12.7% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ohio State Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
Penn State Leaders
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|W 83-40
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 78-58
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|W 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Value City Arena
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 97-47
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 83-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/17/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/20/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
