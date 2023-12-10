The Eastern Conference's third-ranked squad, the Florida Panthers (16-8-2), visit the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have registered a 5-4-1 record after totaling 34 total goals (six power-play goals on 22 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 27.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Sunday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 1-5-6 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 9-15-5.

Columbus has earned eight points (2-5-4) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Columbus has earned three points (1-6-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blue Jackets have earned 20 points in their 17 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in eight games has a record of 5-0-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Blue Jackets finished 7-11-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.93 21st 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 3.45 28th 2nd 34.1 Shots 29.8 24th 3rd 27.6 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 22nd 18.07% Power Play % 14.46% 25th 13th 80.9% Penalty Kill % 86.75% 5th

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

