Will Patrik Laine Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 10?
Can we expect Patrik Laine finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Laine stats and insights
- In five of 16 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- Laine has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Laine's shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Laine recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
