Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Werenski's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zachary Werenski vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski has averaged 24:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Werenski has a goal in one of his 27 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has a point in 15 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In 15 of 27 games this season, Werenski has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Werenski Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 27 Games 1 20 Points 0 1 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.