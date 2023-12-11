The Orlando Magic (12-5) go head to head with the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley is averaging 16.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He's also sinking 55.8% of his shots from the field.

The Cavaliers are getting 27.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell this year.

Max Strus gives the Cavaliers 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert gives the Cavaliers 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are receiving 19.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Darius Garland this year.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Franz Wagner averages 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 29.2% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 15.0 points, 3.7 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.

Jalen Suggs posts 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Moritz Wagner averages 12.5 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 boards.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Cavaliers 112.6 Points Avg. 110.8 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.6 46.9% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.0% Three Point % 35.0%

