The Orlando Magic (15-7) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Amway Center. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSOH

BSFL, BSOH Live Stream:

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers beat the Heat on Friday, 111-99. Their leading scorer was Mitchell with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 27 13 6 1 0 3 Darius Garland 18 2 6 4 0 1 Georges Niang 13 3 2 0 0 3

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell's averages for the season are 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.

Max Strus averages 14.3 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.

Darius Garland gives the Cavaliers 19.6 points, 2.6 boards and 6.1 assists per game, plus 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.0 points, 8.3 boards and 2.2 assists, making 67.2% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Georges Niang provides the Cavaliers 8.6 points, 4.0 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 20.2 2.5 6.3 1.6 0.2 1.6 Evan Mobley 13.6 9.5 2.4 0.7 1.4 0.1 Donovan Mitchell 17.7 5.1 3.7 1.3 0.1 1.6 Jarrett Allen 14.0 8.9 2.6 0.7 0.6 0.0 Max Strus 14.0 5.2 4.3 1.0 0.6 3.0

