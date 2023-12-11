Max Strus plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Strus totaled 11 points and seven rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 111-99 win versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.3 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.3 PRA -- 23.8 23.5 PR -- 19.8 19.2 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.0



Max Strus Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 13.9% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.1 per contest.

Strus is averaging 7.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 24.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.6 points per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Magic are the best squad in the league, conceding 40 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic have allowed 23.5 per game, second in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 11.6 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 31 17 5 6 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.