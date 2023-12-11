Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Summers County, West Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Summers County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mercer Christian Academy at Summers County High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Hinton, WV
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.