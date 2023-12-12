The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) will lean on Donovan Mitchell (10th in NBA, 27.3 points per game) to help them knock off Jayson Tatum (ninth in league, 27.5) and the Boston Celtics (16-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at TD Garden, at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game with a +178 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 108.8 per outing (third in the league).

The Cavaliers score 110.5 points per game (24th in NBA) and allow 110.3 (seventh in league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up 227.8 points per game between them, 3.3 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 219.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 11 times in 21 chances against the spread this season.

Cleveland has covered 10 times in 23 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +3500 +1300 - Celtics +375 +150 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.