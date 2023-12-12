Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (16-5) on December 12, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Cleveland has an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 21st.

The Cavaliers average just 1.7 more points per game (110.5) than the Celtics allow (108.8).

When it scores more than 108.8 points, Cleveland is 10-5.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers average fewer points per game at home (109.4) than on the road (111.7), and allow more at home (110.5) than on the road (110.1).

Cleveland is giving up more points at home (110.5 per game) than on the road (110.1).

At home the Cavaliers are averaging 25.8 assists per game, 1.8 more than away (24.0).

Cavaliers Injuries