Donovan Mitchell, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - December 12
When the Boston Celtics (16-5) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) face off at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cavaliers' Last Game
The Cavaliers dropped their previous game to the Magic, 104-94, on Monday. Darius Garland was their high scorer with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darius Garland
|36
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Donovan Mitchell
|22
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Tristan Thompson
|10
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.3 points, 5.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
- Evan Mobley gives 16 points, 10.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).
- The Cavaliers get 14 points, 5.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Max Strus.
- The Cavaliers get 20.5 points per game from Garland, plus 2.8 boards and 6 assists.
- Jarrett Allen averages 12.5 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists, making 67.2% of his shots from the floor (third in league).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darius Garland
|21.2
|2.8
|6.2
|1.7
|0.1
|1.7
|Donovan Mitchell
|19.9
|5.4
|4
|1.6
|0.2
|1.8
|Jarrett Allen
|12.9
|9.1
|2.2
|0.7
|0.6
|0
|Max Strus
|13.5
|4.8
|4.1
|1.1
|0.5
|2.8
|Evan Mobley
|12
|8.5
|1.9
|0.7
|1.2
|0.1
