West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hancock County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Hancock County, West Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Hancock County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weir High School at Wheeling Park High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
