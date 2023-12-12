Jarrett Allen and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing off versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 104-94 loss to the Magic, Allen had four points and seven rebounds.

Now let's break down Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 12.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.2 9.1 Assists -- 2.2 2.2 PRA -- 22.9 24.2 PR -- 20.7 22



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Allen has made 5.1 shots per game, which adds up to 9.7% of his team's total makes.

Allen's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics give up 23.7 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 26 4 6 3 0 0 0 3/1/2023 39 5 7 1 0 2 3 11/2/2022 36 14 14 0 0 2 0 10/28/2022 40 12 11 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.