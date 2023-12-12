How to Watch the Warriors vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (10-12) will look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Warriors vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Warriors vs Suns Additional Info
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Suns allow to opponents.
- In games Golden State shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
- The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 18th.
- The Warriors put up only 2.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Suns give up (113).
- When Golden State totals more than 113 points, it is 7-4.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field, one% higher than the 46.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Phoenix has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fourth.
- The Suns score the same points per game as the Warriors allow their opponents to score (115.1).
- When it scores more than 115.1 points, Phoenix is 10-2.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Warriors are putting up 7.9 fewer points per game (111.6) than they are away from home (119.5).
- Golden State cedes 113.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 116.4 in away games.
- The Warriors are draining 14.2 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is one fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than they're averaging in away games (15.2, 38%).
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns score more points per game at home (117.1) than on the road (113.1), but also allow more at home (114.8) than away (111.1).
- At home, Phoenix concedes 114.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 111.1.
- This season the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (25.4 per game) than on the road (26.5).
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Out
|Calf
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Ankle
|Grayson Allen
|Out
|Groin
|Nassir Little
|Out
|Concussion
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
