How to Watch Marshall vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) go up against the Toledo Rockets (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights
- The Thundering Herd's 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (50.7%).
- The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd rank 87th.
- The Thundering Herd average only 3.3 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Rockets allow (77.1).
- When it scores more than 77.1 points, Marshall is 2-1.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.
- The Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.
- Marshall made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Miami (OH)
|L 79-74
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|Duquesne
|L 85-72
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|W 74-69
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/13/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/18/2023
|Bluefield Col.
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
