The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) go up against the Toledo Rockets (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd's 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (50.7%).

The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd rank 87th.

The Thundering Herd average only 3.3 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Rockets allow (77.1).

When it scores more than 77.1 points, Marshall is 2-1.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.

The Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.

Marshall made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule