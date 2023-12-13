The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) meet the Toledo Rockets (3-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Toledo Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyler Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sonny Wilson: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

Marshall vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 66th 81.3 Points Scored 74 206th 296th 76.7 Points Allowed 81.2 341st 356th 26.3 Rebounds 34.2 149th 263rd 8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 98th 283rd 6 3pt Made 6.5 256th 151st 13.8 Assists 15.2 81st 167th 11.7 Turnovers 13.2 267th

