In the upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Adam Fantilli to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

