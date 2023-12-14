The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Texier stats and insights

  • Texier has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 83 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.