Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 14?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- Texier has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 83 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
